Valley business owners hoping to make a splash on Shark Tank

Ashley Carson and her mom Karen Walker have come a long way since they first launched Splash Place Swim Goggles.

Carson says the idea came to her in 2017 when her son broke his goggles before a family vacation.

"I just kinda got the idea to put a piece of fabric on there to make it work, and then it ended up working really well. My daughter liked it and wanted some," Carson explained.

She says their first order was for 500 goggles and now they have more than 100,000 in their West Valley warehouse.

"It's been kind of crazy just how fast we've grown just with word of mouth. A lot of it... we haven't really done that much advertising, just like a lot of people see them on other kids while they're out at the pool or beach or whatever. So a lot of people find out about them organically," said Carson.

"They're fun fashionable and comfortable and kids love them because they don't pull their hair," added Walker.

The business has grown so much, that they were recently invited to be on ABC's Shark Tank where they got to pitch their idea to the sharks.

"It was very stressful. Exciting. It was a good experience overall but neither one of us like to be on camera," said Carson.

"It was very nerve-wracking but everyone was very nice and friendly. it was nice," Walker added.

You can learn more about Splash Place Swim Goggles on their website.