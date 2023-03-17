Ukrainian representatives meet with Arizona elected officials

PHOENIX — As the war continues in Ukraine, some of the country’s delegation met with Arizona’s own elected officials, looking for support and help when the war ends.

Officials visiting from Ukraine include Dmytro Liubota, who they call the People’s Deputy of Ukraine, Sergii Demydenko, a public and political figure, and Volodymyr H. Dzhydzhora, a Ukrainian diplomat.

They visited with several local officials in the last week, including Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Governor Katie Hobbs. They’re hoping to have Phoenix become a sister city of one of their own, and gain support as the war continues with Russia.

“Our goal is to make this direct connection with the state of Arizona, so that they’d help, and that the cooperation would go directly with the state,” said Dmytro Liubota through Dzhydzhora’s translation.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone also extended his support to the representatives. He met with them on Thursday to discuss ways his office can help that are “reasonably possible,” Penzone said.

Some of those discussions included giving the Ukrainians their old ballistic vests as well as the county’s seized firearms that could be used over there.

“We’d have to consider what it would take to lawfully transfer those in their custody if it was appropriate,” Penzone said.

Penzone told ABC15 people “oftentimes want to infuse political elements” with what’s going on in Ukraine, but he said there needs to be support for a country that’s in a war.

“You have to be fully committed. You have to make sure you do everything possible to help that’s reasonable and not to the detriment of our own nation and to the support of theirs,” Penzone said. “For anyone who sees otherwise, I’d ask would you like to be in their shoes? What would you hope for from other nations?”

The group of Ukrainian representatives also met with refugees, who are now in Arizona after fleeing the war. They talked about what programs could be done to help support the refugees now living in the Valley.

They tell us, being in Phoenix, it’s a stark contrast to what’s going on back home.

“We do really hope with the assistance of Arizona and its people and we’ll win together and have the same situation, beautiful like you have,” Liubota said through Dhydzhora.

