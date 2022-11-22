U.S. Men’s Soccer fans excited to see team back in the World Cup

Joy and excitement return to the Valley and across the country as the U.S. Men's soccer team is back in the World Cup for the first time in eight years.

The U.S. Soccer team support group "American Outlaws" hosted a watch party at the Walter Station Brewery in Phoenix for the match.

Hundreds gathered to watch as the team took on Wales in Qatar.

The group believes the team will do well.

"We're going to advance out of the group and we're going to make it to the quarterfinals minimum," says fan Nate Worthington. " I believe!"

Although the game ended in a 1-1 draw, fans like Nate are happy to be back on the big stage.

"This is family. Something about the World Cup brings out the deepest passion. The excitement. This longing of a hope to see us succeed," he says.

Another watch party will be held on Black Friday as the U.S. will take on England at noon.

Doors at Walter Station Brewery open at 10:00 a.m.