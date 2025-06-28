Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two women found dead inside Phoenix apartment near 24th Street and McDowell Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating two deaths at an apartment near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday, an employee at the complex called 911 to request a welfare check on two occupants who had not been seen or heard from for several days.

When officers got to the scene, the employee opened the apartment and allowed officers to enter.

Inside, they found two women dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the deaths.

Authorities have not said if they are looking for any suspects.

No other details have been provided.

