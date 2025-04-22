Two people shot, injured near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, suspects on the loose

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that left two people injured.

Officials say just before 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to 23rd and Minnezona avenues, near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road, for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, a male and a female, with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers say the suspect(s) left the scene before they arrived.

An investigation remains ongoing.