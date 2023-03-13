Watch Now
Two lottery tickets sold across Arizona won $578,808, $115,000 this weekend

Tickets were sold in Peoria and Chino Valley
Arizona lottery powerball
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 13:19:55-04

PEORIA, AZ — Two huge lottery prizes were won over the weekend in Arizona! A $578,808 Mega Multiplier Progressive - Fast Play ticket was sold in Chino Valley on Saturday.

A $115,000 winning Fantasy 5 ticket for Sunday night's drawing (March 12) was also sold in Peoria!

The winning Fantasy 5 numbers for Sunday's drawing were: 3, 6, 15, 20, and 36.

The $578,808 Mega Multiplier Progressive ticket was sold at the Maverik at 1060 S Hwy 89, in Chino Valley. This is a quick-play game with no actual drawing.

The $115,000 Fantasy 5 ticket was sold at the Walmart at 7421 W Thunderbird Rd in Peoria.

