PHOENIX, AZ — Two people are injured after a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road Wednesday night.

Police responded to the scene just before 6 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect in this shooting is outstanding.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

This incident remains under investigation.