Two dead, toddler injured after shooting near L-101 and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized after a shooting near Loop 101 and Indian School Road Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to an apartment complex in the area for reports of a shooting.

Police entered an apartment and found a man and a woman, both dead.

Officials say a toddler was also in the home and was injured, but was alert and crying. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

This incident is under investigation.

