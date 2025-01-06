Watch Now
Two dead, toddler injured after shooting near L-101 and Indian School Road

Toddler was alert and crying, police say
police
Posted

PHOENIX — Two people are dead and a child is hospitalized after a shooting near Loop 101 and Indian School Road Sunday night.

Officials say they were called to an apartment complex in the area for reports of a shooting.

Police entered an apartment and found a man and a woman, both dead.

Officials say a toddler was also in the home and was injured, but was alert and crying. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment in an unknown condition.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

