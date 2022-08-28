Watch Now
Two children hospitalized in separate near-drowning incidents

Posted at 9:00 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-28 00:01:25-04

Two 2-year-old children have been hospitalized in separate near-drowning incidents Saturday.

Crews were called around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Dysart and Waddell roads in Surprise.

Fire crews found a 2-year-old girl who was lethargic, but stable.

Officials say the child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Around 8:30 p.m., crews were called to an apartment complex near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road in Phoenix.

Crews found a 2-year-old boy who was pulled from a pool.

The boy was awake, alert and crying when firefighters arrived.

Officials say the boy fell in the pool and went under for a few seconds before family pulled him out.

The boy was taken the the hospital in stable condition for further evaluation.

These are two of three near-drowning incidents in the Valley Saturday night. Another 2-year-old girl in Phoenix was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

