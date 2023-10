PHOENIX — While nobody won Monday's Powerball jackpot, two $150,000 Powerball tickets were sold in the Valley for the drawing!

The two $150,000 tickets were sold at:



Arco AM/PM, 20838 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

Quiktrip, 847 N Arizona Ave, Gilbert, AZ WITH POWERPLAY = $150,000

The winning numbers announced Monday night were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14.

Wednesday's drawing is estimated to be $1.73 billion, the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.