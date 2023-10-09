Watch Now
Monday's Powerball drawing is now the fourth-largest in U.S. history

Last Powerball jackpot was drawn on July 19
Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 9:37 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 12:47:13-04

PHOENIX — Monday night's Powerball drawing will be the fourth-largest jackpot drawing in U.S. lottery history!

The $1.55 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 30 years. Most jackpot winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing Monday night would be an estimated $679.8 million.

The current jackpot has rolled over for 34 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022.

Here are the top 10 largest jackpots in U.S. lottery history, including the current one:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket, from Florida)

4. $1.55 billion, Powerball, Oct. 9, 2023 current jackpot

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

6. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

10. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

