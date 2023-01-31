Tips for avoiding sports memorabilia scams from a Valley expert

Everywhere you look inside the Auction of Champions warehouse in North Phoenix, sports history is up for sale.

“That is Aaron Judge's autograph,” said co-owner Alex Kranz. “Pretty incredible Babe Ruth's hands were on this ball. You can see he signed it right there.”

Kranz gave ABC15 a tour of the items his company sells on behalf of collectors.

“Here’s a boxing glove signed by Floyd Money Mayweather,” said Kranz.

Many will pay whatever it takes for a piece of their favorite athletes, an estimated $12B to $24B was spent on it last year alone.

“You know the stuff you’re buying for your ten-year-old kid, it could be just a player of today, a signed photo for fifty bucks or something like that but when you get into a game used Hank Aaron jersey, you're looking at hundreds of thousands so it’s all over the board,” said Kranz.

In February, a Kobe Bryant jersey worn during his only MVP season is expected to fetch as much as $7M.

While the price of an item can soar- making for a nice investment or just a great conversation starter- it’s important to know what you’re buying is real.

“The main thing in this industry is authenticity, [because] there’s a lot of forgeries out there,” said Kranz.

Kranz says third-party authenticators like PSA and JSA are essential to making sure you don’t fall for a fake.

When it says it comes with a certificate of authenticity, ask the questions by who and if can it be verified.

“You don’t want to pay five hundred dollars for a Mickey Mantle autographed baseball to find out a year later it’s not authentic,” said Kranz.

With so much history yet to be written in the annals of sports lore, you never know whose mark may be that next legendary collector's item.

“Every piece has a story to somebody,” said Kranz.