Tiger cub seized by Phoenix police finds new home at Minnesota sanctuary

PHOENIX — A tiger cub seized by Phoenix police earlier this year has found a new permanent home!

The tiger cub was seized by police after a man allegedly tried to offer it for sale on social media.

Undercover officers negotiated to purchase the tiger before arresting 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz was also reportedly in possession of baby snapping turtles and a baby American Alligator when he was arrested.

Now, five-month-old Indy is a lot bigger, and living at the “Wildcat Sanctuary” in Minnesota!

The sanctuary often takes in big cats from high-profile cases, and is home to four tigers seized from the “Tiger King” park. In total the non-profit has rescued 130 cats.

According to court paperwork, Alcaraz told police he purchased the tiger from a man for $8,000 recently because the man "wasn't taking care of" the cub and he felt bad for it. Alcaraz reportedly negotiated to sell the tiger for $20,000 to officers before he was arrested.

Indy will reportedly live in a free-roaming habitat with a heated indoor bedroom, tubs to swim in, and caves to explore!