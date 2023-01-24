Watch Now
Man arrested by Phoenix police for trying to sell a tiger cub online

Posted at 12:57 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:58:51-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub online.

According to police, the man advertised the cub for sale on social media.

Undercover officers negotiated to purchase the lion before arresting 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was arrested and faces one count of possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations.

