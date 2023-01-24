Man arrested by Phoenix police for trying to sell a tiger cub online

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a man was arrested Monday after allegedly trying to sell a tiger cub online.

According to police, the man advertised the cub for sale on social media.

Undercover officers negotiated to purchase the lion before arresting 25-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.

This little guy is not the only one earning his stripes.🐯 25yo Carlos Alcaraz was arrested on 1/23 & booked on possession of live wildlife & game and fish violations after advertising the cub on social media. #PHXPD600Patrol negotiated the sale of the cub and served a warrant. pic.twitter.com/e0LDWIMdvr — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 24, 2023

Alcaraz was arrested and faces one count of possession of live wildlife as well as game and fish violations.