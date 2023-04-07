Three Phoenix neighborhoods among list of 'most desirable'

For many, home buying begins on a website like Zillow. People scroll through houses like they do on any social media site. Whether someone is actively in the market or just scrolling, several Valley neighborhoods are at the top of the list of places with the most interest.

According to Housefresh.com, three Valley neighborhoods make the top of the list of places in the country with the highest number of average daily views on Zillow.

The top neighborhood in the Phoenix Metro, and third highest in the country, is Camelback East. The neighborhood, better known as Arcadia, has almost 31,000 daily views on Zillow. 22,000 people on average view homes in Phoenix’s North Mountain neighborhood, ranked sixth in the nation. Deer Valley is 10th with homes getting almost 20,000 daily views.

These are large suburban regions of Phoenix, but neighborhoods in smaller communities around the valley are attracting Zillow views as well.

Sun Lakes in Chandler has the most interest outside of Phoenix. In Scottsdale, the most viewed neighborhood is DC Ranch. This is followed by Seville in Gilbert, Sunland Village in Mesa, and Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale. All five of these neighborhoods have something in common. They all come with a golf course and country club attached. Four of the neighborhoods are considered large retirement communities.

ABC15 analyzed data from the Zillow Home Value Index for neighborhoods to see where home prices have changed the most in the last year. Four of the five neighborhoods with the largest increase in home prices are in wealthy areas of Scottsdale with home values over $1 million. Only Fiesta Village in Mesa stands out with houses going for $250,000, a 9% increase since last year.

Neighborhoods with the largest price drops are found in the East Valley. All five have home prices within what realtors call the “sweet spot” of $370k to $500k. Home prices in these neighborhoods have fallen in a range of 2% to 5% in the past year.