Thousands pack Tempe Beach Park to help SARRC advocate for individuals living with autism

TEMPE, AZ — The Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center (SARRC) hosted its biggest Yes! Day Walk for Autism event yet on Sunday.

Featuring 67 different resource providers, tents linked the walkway at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday morning, all as a way to help connect individuals and their families with help in our community, coming in a variety of different forms.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti once again served as emcee for the event and spoke to SARRC President and CEO Danny Openden about what makes 'Yes! Day' so special.

"If you are a family or an individual with Autism," explains Openden, "You are almost overwhelmed by the amount of providers here to support and also the services and almost anything you could ask for. That's what's really special about this community."

The event kicked off with the singing of the national anthem by the choir at the Arizona Autism Charter Schools in Phoenix.

Celebrity fitness trainer Chris Powell made sure the crowd was moving and grooving and getting their heart rates up with his Move One Million routine, which currently provides free movement opportunities to more than 100,000 students across Arizona and the country.

There was also a one-mile family fun walk, food, entertainment from the ASU Men's Gymnastics team, and a pumpkin patch.

The event raised nearly $440,000 - and there's still time to donate. Click here and donate now.

SARRC is also one of the five amazing charities benefiting from ABC15's Operation Santa Claus again this year. Our 25th year kicks off on November 6 - stay tuned for more news on that!