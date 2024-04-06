Thousands of sex offenders' names and addresses not listed on public registry

A new bill, if approved, would force the state to publish the names of level 1 sex offenders convicted of dangerous crimes against children.

"When people think of level 1, they think of the lowest risk,” said Kayleigh Kozak, a survivor of sexual child abuse.

But that’s not the case.

Kozak told ABC15 she was sexually assaulted by her coach when she was in middle school.

Her abuser was convicted. However, his name does not show up on the public registry because he is considered a level 1 sex offender.

“And that was created as a tool to give us that accurate information,” said Kozak.

Under the current law, the state’s Department of Public Safety maintains the public registry using information from the county sheriff’s offices.

According to DPS, they’re only required to list sex offenders with risk assessment scores of level 2 and level 3 and those who meet certain requirements.

It’s unclear how many level 1 sex offenders are in the state but ABC15’s research shows there are thousands.

Level 1 sex offenders still have to check in with law enforcement and follow certain rules. However, their information like name or address is not posted on the public registry.

“I think they should be on the list,” said Olivia Branch, a Phoenix resident.

Branch told ABC15 she has used the DPS site and likes to know who her neighbors are.

“I don’t have kids but when my nieces or nephews come over, I want to know where I can let them go,” she said.

ABC15 reached out to all 15 county sheriff’s offices and heard back from 12. Those agencies had a combined 2,341 level 1 sex offenders.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, whose numbers are separate from Maricopa County's, it monitors 1,284 level 1 sex offenders.

The majority of those 3,125 names are not on the public registry but that could change.

Earlier this week, lawmakers passed SB1236.

If Governor Katie Hobbs signs it, level 1 sex offenders who commit specified dangerous crimes against children would have to have their information published on the public registry the same way level 2 and level 3 sex offenders have their information posted.

“The reason it’s important for these offenders on the DPS public registry is to keep our kids safe,” Kozak said. “Sex offenders aren’t walking around boasting they’re sex offenders."

The bill was sponsored by Republican state Senator Janae Shamp and received bi-partisan support.

Meanwhile, Kozak told ABC15 that she thinks level 1 offenders are more likely to re-offend if they’re not on the public registry.

“And so it’s time we start being proactive and less reactive with these laws regarding sex offenders,” she said.

ABC15 reached out to the governor’s office to see if Hobbs plans on signing the bill.

A spokesperson said they don’t comment on bills pending action.

Multiple law enforcement agencies told ABC15 that the number of sex offenders can fluctuate as people move in and out of state.

Additionally, the level of a sex offender is determined by a 19-question assessment – not the crime they commit.

Hobbs recently signed a bill – SB1404 – that changes how registered sex offenders with parental rights, including level 1s, notify their children's schools about their sex offender status.

Arizona's sex offender registry can be accessed here.