Thousands celebrate holiday with Salvation Army Christmas dinner

PHOENIX — Thousands showed up in downtown Phoenix for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas dinner.

Those who attended gathered around a meal, but told ABC15 they got so much more.

The Phoenix Convention Center was filled with energy and the holiday spirit Sunday.

“We’ve been coming here every year,” said Carol Nathaniel.

She and her family have been coming to the event since they moved to the Valley over a decade ago.

“They serve dinner, and then she can get a little gift at the end,” said Nathaniel.

With family back in Iowa, the family has made this their tradition.

“We usually walk away feeling very loved,” said Nathaniel.

Larry Bailey also spent Christmas at the convention center. He told ABC15 he’s a veteran trying to work his way out of homelessness and any little bit helps.

“People don’t realize what’s out there and how we struggle,” said Bailey.

He and others received not only a Christmas dinner, but also the opportunity to get a haircut and manicure, and be surrounded by the community.

Children got a chance to play games and families could take photos.

“They are just all enjoying themselves here, and just to see the little kids with big smiles on their faces,” said Cesar Romero, one of over 1,000 volunteers. “It’s just been a great experience.”

“We want people to really feel the festivities and the joy of Christmas by being one of our guests today,” said Maj. Tim Smith with the Salvation Army.

He said they were expecting to serve over 6,000 people in total.

With volunteers delivering 3,000 meals to people not able to leave their homes on Christmas.

“We especially want people that come to enjoy the Christmas dinner that we have here to recognize that they are loved and they are an important part of our community,” said Smith.