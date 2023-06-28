The process from donating water to the ABC15 Water Drive to delivering to those in need

PHOENIX — Arizona summers can be brutal. Imagine being on the street as temperatures sore past 110 degrees.

Your water donations can help those who are living on the street during this intense desert summer.

Throughout the month of June, ABC15 is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul, Bashas' and Food City to provide water bottles to those in need.

Water donations are brought to St. Vincent de Paul's food bank in central Phoenix.

Leaders with St. Vincent de Paul say they give away up to 7,000 water bottles a day during the hottest days of the year.

How to donate:

All Bashas' and Food City locations throughout Arizona will accept monetary donations at the register June 1-30 and water donations on Tuesday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 27.

All five metro Phoenix St. Vincent de Paul thrift stores will be accepting water and monetary donations.

For more information, click here.

Bottled water drop-off locations:

Surprise Thrift Store:

12751 W. Bell Rd. Suite 133 Surprise, AZ 85374

Tues-Sat | 10am - 6pm

Sunnyslope Thrift Store:

8231 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85020

Tues-Sat | 10am - 6pm

Scottsdale Hope Chest:

4857 E. Greenway Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Tues-Sat | 10am - 6pm

Mesa Thrift Store:

2352 W. Main Rd. Mesa, AZ 85201

Tues-Sat | 10am - 6pm

Avondale Thrift Store:

1450 N Dysart Rd. Avondale, AZ 85323

Mon-Sat | 9am - 7pm

Sun | 12pm - 5pm