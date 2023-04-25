Ten people detained during search warrant execution near 'The Zone'

PHOENIX — At least 10 people were detained connected to search warrants served in an area of "The Zone" Tuesday morning in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say several search warrants related to drugs were executed in the area of 9th Avenue and Madison Street Tuesday. At least 10 people were detained during the search warrants.

It's unclear if any of those individuals were arrested or not.

"The Zone" is a seven-block-long, five-block-wide homeless encampment located just west of downtown. As many as 1,000 people live there at any one time.

A Superior Court judge gave Phoenix until July 10 to clean up and remove the residents.