Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teenage boy dead after kayak capsizes at Butcher Jones Beach

The 16-year-old reportedly could not swim
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Saguaro Lake
Posted at 12:58 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 17:56:09-04

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — A teenage boy is dead after his kayak capsized Friday afternoon at Butcher Jones Beach.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called around just after 4 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them a 16-year-old boy's kayak had capsized.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Email us: share@abc15.com

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The teen reportedly could not swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

He reportedly managed to yell for help and friends attempted to save him, but they could not get him out of the water.

Just before 7:15 p.m. recovery crews found the teen's body was found in approximately 14 feet of water.

The teen has not yet been identified.

MCSO says they do not believe any foul play was involved.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona
Boeing's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute
Boeing's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute
ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix Latest Headlines | June 1, 9am
Fire crews battle large fire in downtown Phoenix
Nine people displaced after triple house fire in west Phoenix
Chef Silvana opens up about closing Barrio Café; who she’s ‘bringing in’ and retirement

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo