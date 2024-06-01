Teenage boy dead after kayak capsizes at Butcher Jones Beach

FORT MCDOWELL, AZ — A teenage boy is dead after his kayak capsized Friday afternoon at Butcher Jones Beach.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called around just after 4 p.m. Friday for a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived, witnesses told them a 16-year-old boy's kayak had capsized.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The teen reportedly could not swim and was not wearing a personal flotation device.

He reportedly managed to yell for help and friends attempted to save him, but they could not get him out of the water.

Just before 7:15 p.m. recovery crews found the teen's body was found in approximately 14 feet of water.

The teen has not yet been identified.

MCSO says they do not believe any foul play was involved.