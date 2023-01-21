Team AZ volunteers gear up for Super Bowl week

Thousands of volunteers are getting ready for Super Bowl 57, now just weeks away.

"Our volunteers for Super Bowl 57, we put out the call and boy did they answer," said VP of Social Responsibility and Volunteers for the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee Jennie Patel.

People from the Valley and beyond filled the needed slots in a matter of weeks.

Hundreds of those helping out, geared up at a special orientation Friday at the Footprint Center.

“We want to show them what Arizona is all about,” said volunteer and first-time team captain Ronnie Berez.

He’s been a part of every Super Bowl here in Arizona, seeing the first one as a fan.

“And then the second and third and fourth I've been a volunteer,” said Berez.

He told ABC15 he loves volunteering and football.

“To have the Super Bowl here is amazing, and I love giving back,” said Berez.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee said they'll have more than 5,000 volunteers stationed throughout the Valley the week of the big game at places like hotels, the airport, and near Hance Park.

“Everyone is just really excited,” said first-time volunteer Chris Kallmes. “We are all here for the same reason.”

Chris and his wife Lisa Kallmes will be near Hance Park in Phoenix helping visitors and football fans.

The local teachers live just minutes from State Farm Stadium.

“It’s really important for people to know that we have an opportunity to give back to our community and showcase Arizona,” said Lisa.

“You know we really like to say we're the first hello and the last goodbye for all of our fans and visitors,” said Patel.

She said some of those greetings will come from people who are flying in from all over the world.

“We have volunteers from all over the United States, and we have volunteers actually representing 20 different countries this year,” said Patel.

Everyone is getting trained and ready to make Super Bowl week possible.

“Let’s really show them how it’s done and make Super Bowl 57 the best one yet,” said Patel.

