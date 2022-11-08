Swarm of bees sting daughter and 86-year-old father

A woman and her 86-year-old father were surrounded by a swarm of bees in a Phoenix neighborhood Monday.

It happened near Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road.

Louis Buchanan says he was stung about four to five times.

In all of Louis Buchanan's years of raising bees, as a hobby, he does not remember being attacked.

After giving up that hobby decades ago, the Army veteran found himself in a new battle with killer bees.

"Man, they came after me. But, I had the bee suit on. I jerked around and my hat fell over my face,” added Buchanan.

The 86-year-old says he was in his yard trying to get rid of the bees, after one stung him two weeks ago.

"That's when they really cut loose and really went over the top of me,” added Buchanan. "In fact, my chin is a little numb from the venom."

Buchanan's daughter rushed outside to help.

But, was helpless.

"I told her to stay in the house, but she did not do it. She was worried about me,” added Buchanan.

His daughter was stung a few times, too. Thankfully, Buchanan says, everyone is okay and because of Phoenix Fire, killer bees aren't the only ones getting his respect.

"They are fine people. I have a great deal of respect for them,” added Buchanan.

Bee season in the Valley is typically during the spring and summer. But, attacks like these are certainly possible, even during the fall months.