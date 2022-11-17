Surprise school hosts financial fitness exercise for students

SURPRISE, AZ — Going beyond the classroom to help students make "cents" of their finances.

Two students at Shadow Ridge High School, along with the Arizona Council of Economic Education, are taking action for kids to make sure they are ready for whatever financial hurdles life throws at them - whether it's after graduation or right now.

They took part in an exercise that gave them each different scenarios: a job, salary, home, family -- and all the financial obligations that go with them!

For Stephen MacKellar and Noah Axelson, the purpose is to get their classmates in the mindset of being financially fit.

"I feel like a lot of people are blindsided by life sometimes," says Stephen. "They're not sure what they're getting into but they are told just to figure it out."

Stephen felt like his fellow classmates weren't exposed to enough financial preparation - so he and the ACEE, along with several volunteers, helped organize the event on November 6.

"I just want them to keep an open mind," he says. "And all the avenues life could bring you."

Stephen and Noah aren't stopping there - they're planning to use the course as part of their project for the organization DECA which prepares high school and college students to be the business leaders of tomorrow.

They've already competed in a number of competitions and are off to a great start - we wish them lots of luck!