Super Bowl party hosts deal with “Snackflation”

Many Americans treat Super Bowl Sunday as a national holiday.

99 million TV sets were tuned in to watch last year’s Super Bowl, representing about a third of the country.

The NFL estimates the number to be more than double of people actually watching the Super Bowl.

Siena College recently did a survey finding 75% of Americans plan to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Of those, 90% say the game is an opportunity to hang out with friends and family, which means a lot of parties, and a lot of snacks.

Those hosting parties this Sunday will be dealing with snackflation.

The company pattern.com looked at Amazon shopping data and compared it to around the time of the last Super Bowl, they found the average price of snacks and condiments is up 6%.

This is just an average of everything they looked at.

The price of mayonnaise is up 35% according to the data, and ranch dressing and mozzarella sticks are up over 25%.

Some items are cheaper than last year, salsa, nacho cheese, and the all-important chicken wings are down compared to last year.

Pattern.com also found serving ware is up as well. Paper plates, plastic cups, and plastic tablecloths are all up double digits.

Pattern created a whole list of snacks and condiments they tracked, it can be found here.

