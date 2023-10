PHOENIX — Mr. ORNG, the Suns superfan known for going to games dressed entirely in orange, announced Saturday that he will no longer be wearing paint as part of his signature look.

Patrick Battillo, known by Suns fans as "Mr. ORNG", took to social media to say he does not want to risk the long-term impact of wearing paint.

"This is season 14 and I want to ensure I have many more to come!"

Mr. ORNG says his new look for the season will debut during Tuesday's game.

