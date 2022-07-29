Mr. ORNG shares new challenge with his father's recovery

PHOENIX — There are new developments in a red-light crash that badly injured the father of Phoenix Suns superfan, Mr. ORNG.

It's been nine months already and Bob Battillo is still fighting to fully recover. Now, that progress may be put on pause as the family says his insurance coverage for special care has come to an end.

New video from the intersection of 99th Ave. and Northern in Peoria shows the red-light crash that Bob survived.

The red-light runner left Bob in a coma-state for two and a half months, with massive brain trauma. Against all expectations, he's slowly continuing to recover.

"He's even able to speak now on his own, starting to eat on his own. It's just been a blessing and a miracle," said Patrick Battillo, Mr. ORNG.

Patrick Battillo, known as Mr. ORNG, says the family is now facing another tough situation.

Bob's insurance, on the specialty care he's receiving, is expired.

That means he will likely be forced to leave the assisted-living facility he is currently in.

The red-light runner was using someone else's car during the crash and the owner of the vehicle's policy was maxed out.

"We've been working for state approval to get benefits in terms of insurance but, you know that process takes a while. You have to go through continual appeals and we're not there yet, but we continue to fight it," said Mr. ORNG.

Bob still has a long road ahead as he relearns how to walk, building back his muscle and memory strength.

The daily care for his occupational and physical therapy needs is in the thousands, per day, out-of-pocket.

Bob's medical bills are already totaling $1.6 million, which is why the family is now looking for help.

"A facility that would be able to wait while we continue to work with the state, the VA and the other party that's involved. It's not a matter of getting those resources, it's all just a matter of time. If there is a facility or a program out there that can support being able to get him the care he needs, while those things that take time," added Mr. ORNG.

If you would like to help: patrick.battillo@gmail.com