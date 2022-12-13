Study: Bad driving habits rising nationwide

PHOENIX — A national study by AAA found drivers are going back to some bad habits after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study concludes this has led to a rise in traffic fatalities across the country.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were an estimated 42,915 traffic fatalities last year, a 10.5% increase from the year prior. The NHTSA said factors such as alcohol impairment and failure to use seat belts were contributing factors.

“Nationally, we were heading in the right direction for several years in terms of lower traffic fatalities and safer roads,” said Julian Paredes of AAA Arizona. “Things changed after 2020 is what our study found.”

The AAA study consisted of 2,600 respondents.

Of the most concerning findings, the number of drivers admitting to driving over the legal limit rose 24% compared to 2020.

More than half of drivers said they drove 15 mph over the speed limit on freeways, a 12% increase.

Five percent say they have used cannabis within a half hour of operating a vehicle, a small number but an annual increase of 14%. Almost a third of drivers confess to running red lights, an increase of 10%.

It was not all bad news, when compared to the same study four years prior many habits did decrease.

In 2018, more than half of drivers said they talk while holding a cell phone.

This is down 15 points to 37% in 2021.

Driving while exhausted fell 8 points from 27% in 2018.

Texting or reading emails fell to 36% from 41% in 2018, a five-point decrease.

Despite the 24% increase of people saying they drove over the legal limit of alcohol consumption; numbers are down from 2018 by just under 4 points.