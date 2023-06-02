Students build little library for Little Canyon Park

PHOENIX — Students at Sevilla West Elementary School are working alongside construction engineers to help renovate their community park.

Two years ago, ABC15 first introduced you to STEM Educator Mia DeLaRosa and one of her students at Little Canyon Park off 32nd Ave. and Missouri.

At the time, the students drew up some changes they'd like to see and presented their ideas in front of city of Phoenix officials.

Since that day, the park is now gated off and under construction. While their initial ideas aren't yet in the park, DeLaRosa says city officials were impressed with their innovative thinking and asked the students to create a little library.

The students created a round library that spins, powered by a fan and has an umbrella attached for shade during the hot summer months. Once the prototype was complete, city leaders invited the kids to the construction site to see the progress of the park. Engineers then met with students in the classroom to see their invention in action.

"I was a little nervous because I didn't know what they'd think of it at first. But once I got to it, they looked amazed and quite interested in it," said 14-year-old Delilah Gamez.

DeLaRosa says their perseverance proves no matter how young you are, you can do anything you set your mind to.

"This stuff does not happen by magic," DeLaRosa said "It is not easy. It is so much easier to copy a worksheet. But it pays off when you get to see kids so fired up and win competitions and host a summit of community leaders. It's priceless."

A city of Phoenix spokesperson says once the park reopens in the fall, the little library will be included.

"I'll feel happy because our hard work is going to go to something good and special at the park for everybody to use," Gamez said.

All of the supplies to build the little library were given to the students through a grant for their Community Energy Engineering program, which is funded by the Spencer Foundation in partnership with ASU.