PHOENIX — A student was detained Monday at Arcadia High School after prompting a school lockdown.

Phoenix police say the school, near 47th Street and Indian School Road, was put on lockdown after a suspicious person was spotted on the campus.

The person was later identified as a student who attends the school.

The lockdown was prompted as a precaution and no suspicious activity or confirmed threat was found, police announced.

No other details have been released.