Firefighters battle storage unit fire near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Firefighters are battling a fire that broke out this morning at a storage facility near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue in Mesa.

Mesa fire officials say when crews arrived at the building, they upgraded the call due to the massive amount of smoke coming from the structure.

Ellene Dao Public storage fire in Mesa

Once firefighters made it inside the storage facility, they made the decision to go defensive due to the lack of access to all the locked units.

It appears the Public Storage unit is on fire. You can still see flames as firefighters work to put it out. @abc15 https://t.co/gW9ihVi7aN pic.twitter.com/WnJN9FzDMg — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) December 10, 2022

According to Mesa Fire Department, over 80 firefighters and 20 units were on the scene trying to contain the fire.

Crews are expected to contain the flames and let the fire burn itself out.

According to MFMD, there are no reported injuries, and the cause is still unknown.