St. Vincent de Paul working to help those without shelter after dining hall closure

PHOENIX — St. Vincent de Paul's Sunnyslope dining hall closed its doors for good in February, but the organization is shifting its focus and helping the community in other ways.

St. Vincent de Paul says its focus right now is supplying other services with food for those in need, and connecting people to additional services if they are looking for shelter.

St. Vincent de Paul is working to open a new shelter by this summer. An exact location and opening date have not been announced.

Watch in the player above for more on their efforts to connect people with housing and food after the closure of their Sunnyslope dining hall.