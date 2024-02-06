Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Vincent de Paul in need of volunteers to serve the community

The organization feeds thousands of people a day, runs thrift stores and more
St. Vincent de Paul.png
ABC15
St. Vincent de Paul.png
Posted at 5:08 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 07:08:17-05

PHOENIX — Valley food banks are looking for more volunteers to help serve the community.

One of those food banks, St. Vincent de Paul, says that while more people volunteer during the holidays, they often experience a drop-off in the number of volunteers starting in December.

This year, they have seen an especially noticeable decrease in the number of volunteer hours.

"Ninety-five percent of the workforce at SVdP are volunteers - that’s how important they are," the organization said in a news release. "They don’t just assist with meal prep and creating and serving 7,000 meals each day, they also sort clothing donations, tutor children, and run the thrift shops."

The organization says they are most in need of volunteers for early morning shifts, as well as Monday and Friday shifts. They also need volunteers in their kitchen, dining rooms, Dream Center, urban farms and thrift stores.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact St. Vincent de Paul by:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61