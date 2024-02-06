St. Vincent de Paul in need of volunteers to serve the community

PHOENIX — Valley food banks are looking for more volunteers to help serve the community.

One of those food banks, St. Vincent de Paul, says that while more people volunteer during the holidays, they often experience a drop-off in the number of volunteers starting in December.

This year, they have seen an especially noticeable decrease in the number of volunteer hours.

"Ninety-five percent of the workforce at SVdP are volunteers - that’s how important they are," the organization said in a news release. "They don’t just assist with meal prep and creating and serving 7,000 meals each day, they also sort clothing donations, tutor children, and run the thrift shops."

The organization says they are most in need of volunteers for early morning shifts, as well as Monday and Friday shifts. They also need volunteers in their kitchen, dining rooms, Dream Center, urban farms and thrift stores.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact St. Vincent de Paul by:

