St. Mary's Food Bank is in need of water donations

PHOENIX — As we endure a record-breaking heat wave, St. Mary's Food Bank is in desperate need of water donations.

Last year, St. Mary's distributed more than 650,000 bottles of water during the months of June, July and August, and the organization expects to "blow past" that amount this summer.

St. Mary's is a lifeline for many people as it works to keep the most vulnerable population hydrated during the hottest months of the year.

"We are putting 3-4 bottles of water in each of the hundreds of overnight (homeless) bags that we distribute each day, in addition to all the water we are providing our hundreds of agency partners who are manning cooling and hydration stations around the state. With the number of heat-related deaths climbing, keeping as many people as we can hydrated during this extreme situation is so important," stated Jerry Brown with St. Mary's Food Bank.

The food bank is accepting water donations at its location at 2831 N. 31st Avenue in Phoenix. If you can't make it there, St. Mary's accepts monetary donations to purchase water and food items. Click here for details.

