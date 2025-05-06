Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SRP offering families help with water safety resources ahead of summer

Free or discounted lessons are available to income-qualifying families
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Life Jacket
Posted
and last updated

Salt River Project (SRP) is partnering with Valley aquatic centers to help families-in-need receive water safety resources as summer approaches.

The project aims to provide free and low-cost swimming lessons and equip children with essential swimming skills, build confidence around water to try and prevent drownings or near-drownings.

“Unfortunately, the drowning rate in Arizona continues to be one of the highest in the nation,” says Rori Minor, SRP Community Engagement Strategist. “By teaming up with local aquatic centers, we’re ensuring that more children, regardless of their financial situation, can learn how to swim and gain confidence in the water while improving overall safety in our community.

Most of the swim classes being offered will begin in June. Lessons will be for children as young as six months old and include fundamental swimming skills, according to SRP.

If your family is interested in enrolling, SRP says to contact a participating aquatic center directly and ask about availability. Free or discounted lessons are available to income-qualifying families.

“SRP’s generosity enables us to provide children with special needs the opportunity to learn essential swimming skills in an inclusive and supportive environment,” says Julie Cordeiro, owner of Junior’s Swim School. This grant helps us break down financial barriers and ensure every child, regardless of their background, has access to these life-enhancing lessons.

To read more about the program and registration information, click here.

A list of locations is below:

Apache Junction Arizona  
(480) 983-2181 

City of Buckeye Aquatic Center 
(623) 349-6390 

Chandler Aquatics 
480-782-2764 

Town of Gilbert Recreation Centers 
(480) 503 6200 

Mesa Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities
(480) 644-7529
aquatics@mesaaz,gov 

City of Phoenix Aquatics   
Phoenix Parks & Recreation 
(602) 534 –6587 

City of Peoria Aquatics  
(623) 773-7137 
aquatics@peoriaaz.gov 

Salvation Army Kroc Center 
(602) 425-5054 

Junior’s Swim School  
(602) 753-6782 
jrswimschools@gmail.com  

Valley of the Sun YMCA 
Phone numbers listed on the website

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen