SRP offering families help with water safety resources ahead of summer

Salt River Project (SRP) is partnering with Valley aquatic centers to help families-in-need receive water safety resources as summer approaches.

The project aims to provide free and low-cost swimming lessons and equip children with essential swimming skills, build confidence around water to try and prevent drownings or near-drownings.

“Unfortunately, the drowning rate in Arizona continues to be one of the highest in the nation,” says Rori Minor, SRP Community Engagement Strategist. “By teaming up with local aquatic centers, we’re ensuring that more children, regardless of their financial situation, can learn how to swim and gain confidence in the water while improving overall safety in our community.

Most of the swim classes being offered will begin in June. Lessons will be for children as young as six months old and include fundamental swimming skills, according to SRP.

If your family is interested in enrolling, SRP says to contact a participating aquatic center directly and ask about availability. Free or discounted lessons are available to income-qualifying families.

“SRP’s generosity enables us to provide children with special needs the opportunity to learn essential swimming skills in an inclusive and supportive environment,” says Julie Cordeiro, owner of Junior’s Swim School. This grant helps us break down financial barriers and ensure every child, regardless of their background, has access to these life-enhancing lessons.

To read more about the program and registration information, click here.

A list of locations is below:

Apache Junction Arizona

(480) 983-2181

City of Buckeye Aquatic Center

(623) 349-6390

Chandler Aquatics

480-782-2764

Town of Gilbert Recreation Centers

(480) 503 6200

Mesa Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities

(480) 644-7529

aquatics@mesaaz,gov

City of Phoenix Aquatics

Phoenix Parks & Recreation

(602) 534 –6587

City of Peoria Aquatics

(623) 773-7137

aquatics@peoriaaz.gov

Salvation Army Kroc Center

(602) 425-5054

Junior’s Swim School

(602) 753-6782

jrswimschools@gmail.com

Valley of the Sun YMCA

Phone numbers listed on the website