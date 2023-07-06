'Spark Plug' fully recovered after being found in engine with hurt paw in Phoenix

PHOENIX — It's a happy ending to a scary beginning.

A 12-week-old kitten has fully recovered after an incident last month left her injured and stuck in a car.

The gray tabby, named Spark Plug, was discovered in a woman's car engine after turning it on. The woman contacted the Arizona Humane Society which sent out an Emergency Animal Medical Technician.

The technician, Jordann, discovered the kitten's paw was caught in the engine belt. As Spark Plug appeared to be in pain, Jordann gently worked to free her paw as quickly as possible.

Once she was freed, Spark Plug was rushed to AHS' trauma hospital where shelter veterinarians discovered a large laceration on her front leg. AHS officials say thankfully she did not suffer from any broken bones or additional wounds.

After nearly a month of daily bandage changes, cleaning and medication, Spark Plug made a full recovery and is ready for her 'fur-ever' home.

She will be available for adoption once space allows for an open adoption kennel for her.

If you're interested in adopting Spark Plug or any other pets, click here.