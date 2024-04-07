SpaceX launch out of California seen across the Valley Saturday

A SpaceX launch out of California could be seen across the Valley Saturday night.

The second launch this week, 21 more satellites were launched into orbit from Vandenburg Space Force Base in Southern California.

Liftoff at sunset for Falcon 9 pic.twitter.com/sw6EoiGY82 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2024

Connie Marino sent pictures of her view from Surprise.

The launch was also spotted on the other side of the Valley in Chandler.

The launch added to the beautiful Arizona sunset, as seen from north Scottsdale.

Did you see tonight's launch? Send your pictures and video to share@abc15.com.