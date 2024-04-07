Watch Now
SpaceX launch out of California seen across the Valley Saturday

Tonight's launch marks the second launch this week
Posted at 8:28 PM, Apr 06, 2024
A SpaceX launch out of California could be seen across the Valley Saturday night.

The second launch this week, 21 more satellites were launched into orbit from Vandenburg Space Force Base in Southern California.

Connie Marino sent pictures of her view from Surprise.

Photo courtesy Connie Marino
Photo courtesy Connie Marino

The launch was also spotted on the other side of the Valley in Chandler.

Photo courtesy Pork Chop Charlie Vehr

The launch added to the beautiful Arizona sunset, as seen from north Scottsdale.

Did you see tonight's launch? Send your pictures and video to share@abc15.com.

