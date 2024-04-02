Space X launch seen across Valley sky Monday

For the second time in just a few weeks, Valley residents have been able to see a Space X launch peek through Arizona skies.

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Monday night from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in Southern California.

The rocket, carried 22 Starlink satellites to the low-Earth orbit.

Valley resident Missy Stetson says "these three have been disappointed with the cancelations and were SO excited tonight when it finally launched!"

Valley residents were able to see the rocket cross over Camelback Mountain Monday night.

