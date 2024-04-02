Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Space X launch seen across Valley sky Monday

For the second time in just a few weeks, Valley residents have been able to see a Space X launch peek through Arizona skies
space x launch 4-1-24
Maxy Vehr<br/>
space x launch 4-1-24
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 23:34:13-04

For the second time in just a few weeks, Valley residents have been able to see a Space X launch peek through Arizona skies.

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Monday night from the Vandenburg Space Force Base in Southern California.

The rocket, carried 22 Starlink satellites to the low-Earth orbit.

Valley resident Missy Stetson says "these three have been disappointed with the cancelations and were SO excited tonight when it finally launched!"

Valley residents were able to see the rocket cross over Camelback Mountain Monday night.

Want to share pictures or videos? Email us at share@abc15.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo