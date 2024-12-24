Southwest flight returns to Phoenix Sky Harbor due to onboard altercation

PHOENIX — A Southwest Airlines flight had to return to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after taking off Monday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m., Southwest flight 1699 to Columbus, Ohio returned to Phoenix due to an altercation, according to a Southwest representative.

Phoenix police say they were called to the airport regarding a dispute between two passengers. Officials say neither passenger was cooperative with the criminal investigation.

One of the passengers was removed from the plane and an investigation remains ongoing. No arrests were made.

No other details have been provided.