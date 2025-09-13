South Phoenix church gets a community helping hand after arson

PHOENIX — Two weeks after an arson fire destroyed their back building, Life Changers Global Ministries in south Phoenix began the rebuilding process Saturday with help from volunteers across the Valley.

While the church was not burned, the fire on 7th Street completely destroyed a back building that housed a preschool and stored food and hygiene products for homeless outreach programs.

"The community has come out in amazing ways and shown their support," said Dr. Earl Newton, pastor at Life Changers Global Ministries.

Volunteers traveled from as far as Queen Creek and Surprise to help with the cleanup effort Saturday morning. Heavy equipment and dozens of volunteers worked to clear the rubble from the destroyed building.

"Life Changer is my home church. We were faced with having to get the help of community to come out and boy did they show up," said Shaun Pearson, a church member.

Local businesses also stepped up to support the rebuilding effort. Home Depot donated more than $1,000 worth of cleanup supplies, and a local construction company provided an excavator to remove large pieces of scrap metal.

"I was in tears just seeing how the community came out to help, this is what we need in the world today," said Jermiael Barge, a church member.

Within hours, the lot was cleared of debris and ready for the next phase of reconstruction.

"Like that Phoenix bird, we're going to rise from the ashes, we're going to rebuild better than ever," Pastor Newton said.

Pastor Newton said the real work begins now as he and his team plan to meet soon to discuss funding for a new building. The church hopes to resume operations for both their homeless outreach programs and preschool as quickly as possible.