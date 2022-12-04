Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year

After a day with plenty of rain across Arizona, lingering rain showers will stick around the state Sunday, with more rain and snow chances early next week.
Plane rain
Posted at 9:11 AM, Dec 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-04 11:16:38-05

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport set a new rainfall record Saturday.

It was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.

According to the National Weather Service, yesterday's Valley rainfall was the most we've seen in a day all year. Sky Harbor rain gauges recorded just over three-quarters of an inch of rain.

The last rainfall total to surpass Saturday's totals was nearly a year ago on Christmas Eve, 2021.

For more rainfall totals across the Valley, click here.

To follow the latest on radar, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!