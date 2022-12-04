Sky Harbor sees most rainfall in a day since last year

PHOENIX — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport set a new rainfall record Saturday.

It was the most rainfall ever recorded in Phoenix on a December 3rd.

Phoenix has officially set a record daily rainfall of 0.76" on Dec 3. Amounts have ranged from 0.25" in western parts of Phoenix to just over 1" over much of eastern parts of Phoenix. Up to 2" has already fallen over some higher terrain areas east of Phoenix. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3lRyqGXmek — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) December 4, 2022

According to the National Weather Service, yesterday's Valley rainfall was the most we've seen in a day all year. Sky Harbor rain gauges recorded just over three-quarters of an inch of rain.

The last rainfall total to surpass Saturday's totals was nearly a year ago on Christmas Eve, 2021.

