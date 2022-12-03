RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 12-3-22

Cities across the Valley saw plenty of rainfall Saturday morning.
How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 5:00 p.m. Saturday):
See the full forecast or check our interactive radar for your area here.
- Ahwatukee: 0.39"
- Apache Junction: 0.79"
- Camp Creek: 0.31"
- Carefree: 0.20"
- Casa Grande: 0.63"
- Chandler: 0.55"
- El Mirage: 0.08"
- Fountain Hills: 0.79"
- Gilbert: 0.63"
- Glendale: 0.24"
- Gold Canyon: 0.67"
- Goodyear: 0.12"
- Lake Pleasant: 0.31"
- Laveen: 0.24"
- McDowell Mountain Regional Park: 0.67"
- Mesa (Near Falcon Field Airport): 0.55"
- Morristown: 0.24"
- New River: 0.31"
- Norterra: 0.16"
- North Scottsdale: 0.47"
- Paradise Valley: 0.51"
- Phoenix Zoo: 0.43"
- Queen Creek: 0.71"
- Scottsdale: 0.51"
- South Mountain: 0.43"
- Sun City West: 0.20"
- Surprise: 0.20"
- Tempe (Near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard): 0.51"
- Tonopah: 0.24"
- Waddell: 0.16"
- Wickenburg: 0.08"