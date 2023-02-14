Sky Harbor Airport sees busiest day after Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — America's friendliest airport became one of the busiest airports in America following Super Bowl LVII.

The concourse for all gates was filled with football and golf fans as they left Arizona after a busy sports-filled weekend.

A Sky Harbor spokesperson told ABC15 they estimate about 180,000 people will fly out Monday. That is up 60,000 people, and on a regular day that is up 5,000 people from the last Super Bowl hosted in Arizona.

Many people walked through the airport decked out in their Kansas City Chiefs gear, feeling ecstatic about Sunday’s win.

“Walking very proudly, our heads held high after the big win coming through the airport, saying hello to all our fellow Chiefs fans and we’re excited to go home and celebrate,” said Cheryl and Washington Muro as they headed to security. “They’re having a big parade on Wednesday. It’s electric. We’re still on a high. It’s wonderful. We can’t believe it.”

While Chiefs fans have a great flight home, Eagles fans, however are hurting, and not just because of the loss.

“Very expensive. It was an expensive trip overall. The wallet's hurting but you only live once as they say,” said Johnny Hicks, an Eagles fan.

While the airport gates were hustling and bustling, the gift shops also saw traffic as people came by to buy their last-minute gear.

“We wanted to get shirts because the Chiefs won the Super Bowl,” said Rebecca Reid’s daughter.

“We want to be able to wear this to school tomorrow,” Rebecca said laughing as she held a Kansas City Chiefs championship shirt next to her son.

Other parts of the airport also saw a lot of traffic, the rental car service area had lines of people in cars waiting to return their rental vehicles.

There were also many cars parked with trunks open as they awaited to be checked by staff.

The last time the Super Bowl came through Arizona, Sky Harbor said they had 12,000 rental car returns the day after.

They say they expect even more this year.

“Easy, smooth…You guys have been doing amazing. It’s been a great travel city so far,” William Spencer told ABC15 right after he dropped off his car.

The airport told ABC15 that it will be busy for the rest of the week, but not quite as busy as Monday. So, allow some extra time if you’re flying out of Sky Harbor.