Sky Harbor airport, Phoenix Police Department among those impacted by global computer outage

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport and Phoenix Police Department are among many institutions around the globe experiencing issues early Friday due to a massive internet outage, however, services are starting to resume as normal.

Sky Harbor posted a message about the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday morning:

Alert: A global technology issue is impacting some flights. Travelers should check their flight status before coming to the airport. We will provide more updates as they become available. — Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (@PHXSkyHarbor) July 19, 2024

As of 5 a.m., the airport has reported more than 50 delayed or canceled flights, though it's not known how many are due to the outage or other reasons.

FlightAware reported thousands of flight delays and cancelations across the country.

Sky Harbor said, "we recommend checking with the airlines for the specific reason for the delays/cancellations. Some departing flights are impacted due to this global technology issue. Passengers may experience longer lines as airlines work to check-in passengers. We continue to encourage travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

The massive IT outage causing disruptions across the world is also impacting banks and other major institutions.

Numerous police departments across the U.S. reported that the outage has affected their 911 service. Many police departments were encouraging the public to contact them via non-emergency lines until the outage is resolved.

Phoenix Police Department told ABC15 around 6 a.m., "Systems have been restored to the police department's 911 call center after a widespread outage that began late last night. For those who called for non-emergency police assistance during the outage, we ask the community's patience as we work through those calls."

A widespread system outage is impacting PPD’s computerized 911 dispatch center.

Our 911 center remains operational. If you need to call 911, stay on the line if you are put on a brief hold. City IT is working diligently to find a workaround until the outage has been restored. pic.twitter.com/x43xcUUkPW — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 19, 2024

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told ABC15 earlier in the morning, "This is a global incident impacting more than Arizona and we are still in the middle of working through it and identifying impact."

Valleywise Health said some of its IT systems were impacted and some "patient charting" had to be done on paper, but systems are coming back up. Valleywise Emergency Departments and Level I Trauma Center remain open and scheduled surgeries were not impacted.

Microsoft 365 has said that services were starting to return to normal with businesses slowly getting back to normal operations Friday.

"The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services," the company said.

ABC15 talked with Ken Colburn, the owner of Data Doctors, who gave more insight into the outage and what's happening to some computers and programs worldwide:

"The problem has been identified by Crowdstrike, but the fix requires a somewhat tech-savvy person to gain physical access to impacted computers," Colburn said. "Windows computers running Crowdstrike's Falcon product are the ones impacted and if the computer is using Microsoft's encryption (Bitlocker), the key will be necessary for the fix."