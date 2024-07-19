Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sky Harbor airport, Phoenix Police Department among those impacted by global computer outage

Services are starting to resume for some companies across the globe
Sky Harbor International Airport is one of many airports and institutions around the globe experiencing issues Friday due to a massive internet outage.
Sky Harbor global outage IT
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jul 19, 2024

PHOENIX — Sky Harbor International Airport and Phoenix Police Department are among many institutions around the globe experiencing issues early Friday due to a massive internet outage, however, services are starting to resume as normal.

Sky Harbor posted a message about the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday morning:

As of 5 a.m., the airport has reported more than 50 delayed or canceled flights, though it's not known how many are due to the outage or other reasons.

FlightAware reported thousands of flight delays and cancelations across the country.

Sky Harbor said, "we recommend checking with the airlines for the specific reason for the delays/cancellations. Some departing flights are impacted due to this global technology issue. Passengers may experience longer lines as airlines work to check-in passengers. We continue to encourage travelers to check their flight status with their airline before coming to the airport."

The massive IT outage causing disruptions across the world is also impacting banks and other major institutions.

Numerous police departments across the U.S. reported that the outage has affected their 911 service. Many police departments were encouraging the public to contact them via non-emergency lines until the outage is resolved.

Phoenix Police Department told ABC15 around 6 a.m., "Systems have been restored to the police department's 911 call center after a widespread outage that began late last night. For those who called for non-emergency police assistance during the outage, we ask the community's patience as we work through those calls."

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials told ABC15 earlier in the morning, "This is a global incident impacting more than Arizona and we are still in the middle of working through it and identifying impact."

Valleywise Health said some of its IT systems were impacted and some "patient charting" had to be done on paper, but systems are coming back up. Valleywise Emergency Departments and Level I Trauma Center remain open and scheduled surgeries were not impacted.

Microsoft 365 has said that services were starting to return to normal with businesses slowly getting back to normal operations Friday.

"The underlying cause has been fixed, however, residual impact is continuing to affect some Microsoft 365 apps and services," the company said.

ABC15 talked with Ken Colburn, the owner of Data Doctors, who gave more insight into the outage and what's happening to some computers and programs worldwide:

"The problem has been identified by Crowdstrike, but the fix requires a somewhat tech-savvy person to gain physical access to impacted computers," Colburn said. "Windows computers running Crowdstrike's Falcon product are the ones impacted and if the computer is using Microsoft's encryption (Bitlocker), the key will be necessary for the fix."

Watch ABC15 live:

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen