Skunk Creek neighborhood in north Phoenix experience flooding because of monsoon

PHOENIX — A north Phoenix neighborhood is experiencing flash flooding after a heavy monsoon storm rolled through Wednesday afternoon.

In a subdivision backing Skunk Creek, just east of Interstate 17 and Carefree Highway, a playground is flooded under nearly a foot of water off Night Owl Lane and Brilliant Sky Drive.

Other areas of the subdivision also flooded, including a volleyball court and low-lying parking areas.

We talked with resident Tony Miller who saw the weather roll in.

“We got a super downpour. It flooded our backyard our pool is completely full,” Miller said.

Miller says he had to cancel a doctor's appointment because the rain was coming down so hard, something not typical.

“We’ve lived here three years and it’s only happened like three times, but today was really really heavy,” he said.

By 2 p.m. the flood waters in Skunk Creek itself had receded but Miller said it looked a lot different right after the storm.

“That creek was full,” Miller said. “It usually doesn’t fill up, and it was full today. This is unusual."