‘She is a woman of character’: Valley Youth Theatre celebrates Emma Stone's Oscar win

PHOENIX — Poor Things might have been the movie, but no one feels sorry for Valley native Emma Stone, who won her second Oscar for Best Actress at the Academy Awards last night.

Before she shined in Hollywood, it was auditions for an eight-year-old named Emily at downtown Phoenix’s Valley Youth Theatre.

“We spent a lot of time right there on that stage,” said Bobb Cooper, an executive producer.

Cooper says before she became the free-willed Bella Baxter in the film Poor Things, Stone performed here in Arizona.

“And no matter what part she ever got, she would take the role. She didn’t have to have the lead. In fact, she never had the lead at Valley Youth Theatre in the 18 shows that she did here,” said Cooper.

But someone in the crowd must have seen her lead-worthy potential. After landing roles in popular films like Easy A and The Amazing Spider-Man, Stone’s Oscar dreams came true when she won Best Actress playing the wistful Mia Dolan in 2016’s La La Land.

Now, she is celebrating a second win.

“Yes, I was very shocked. I still feel like I’m spinning a little bit, so,” said Stone, who is from Scottsdale.

It is inspiring to young performers, like Jayvin Sunler, to pursue their dreams to the fullest.

“Keep trying, no matter how many nos and yeses you get, always keep trying,” said Sunler.

And for what was a lovely night in Hollywood, it is another day of sun for the theatre that gave birth to a star.

“Emily created a lot of characters and has created a lot of characters, but the one thing that I can say for her is she is a woman of character, and that’s probably the thing that makes me the most proud of her. Truly,” said Cooper.