Settlements approved in two Phoenix PD excessive force lawsuits

PHOENIX — Phoenix City Council voted to settle two more excessive force cases during a meeting Wednesday.

The council approved $350,000, without admitting fault, in the lawsuit filed by the family of Adam Vespoli. Vespoli was fatally shot by Phoenix Officer Donnell Lino in March 2022. Officer Lino had been called to help remove Vespoli who was sleeping on a Valley bus.

Body camera video shows Vespoli exited the bus and got into the driver's seat of Lindo's police cruiser. Lindo chased after him and shot him as he started to pull away. Officer Lindo resigned but was not charged criminally in the death.

The council also approved a $60,000 settlement in Mariah Valenzuela's excessive force lawsuit. Valenzuela couldn't produce her driver's license during a 2020 traffic stop. A DUI officer took the 23-year-old woman to the ground to handcuff her, then he slammed her against the side of a vehicle when she questioned his actions. When Phoenix police conducted an internal investigation, they found no misconduct by the officer, Michael McGillis.

