Senator Kelly tours Benchmark Electronics amid tariff concerns 

PHOENIX — Senator Mark Kelly toured Benchmark Electronics in Phoenix on Wednesday, an innovative technology and engineering design company that develops products for a variety of industries, including defense, aviation and railroad.

Benchmark, like many other companies, is facing rising costs in large part due to tariffs.

“Right now, they have to deal with an increase in costs because of tariffs and that’s something that this company and others are going to have to deal with,” Kelly told reporters after touring the facility.

While President Donald Trump has paused his reciprocal tariffs for most countries, China remains the exception with a 145% tariff on most goods. China countered with a 125% tariff of their own on U.S. products.

“It just increases costs,” Kelly said. “And the costs have to be passed onto somebody.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes joined 11 other states to file a lawsuit against Trump’s tariffs, arguing they "upended the constitutional order and brought chaos to the American economy.”

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Trump is considering slashing tariffs on China by 50% to 65%.