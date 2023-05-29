School year taught self-discovery for one Chandler teacher

CHANDLER, AZ — It's that time of year again — the school year has just wrapped up for many families across Arizona.

And it's no secret that our teachers are up against so much right now. In fact, according to Education Week, a non-partisan group that focuses on education issues, 44% of teachers leave the profession within the first five years.

So we wanted to follow up with teachers who ABC15 interviewed at the beginning of the school year, like Madison Tavis, a recent Arizona State University grad, who was about to embark on her very first year of teaching.

KNXV Madison Tavis with ABC15's Nick Ciletti

You'd never know it was her first year — it was easy to see the connection she has with her first graders at Basha Elementary School in the Chandler Unified School District.

"When you welcome them with a smile and a happy attitude, they're going to be happy and give that back to you," says Ms. Tavis.

Back in July 2022, when we first met Ms. Tavis, she told us, "I'm just so excited to make a difference in these kids' lives."

Chandler Unified teachers offer hope ahead of new school year

And it turns out, Ms. Tavis is just as excited and enthusiastic at the end of the year as she was on that very first day.

"It's been awesome. It's been a journey for sure. A lot of hard work, lots of caffeine but I love my class and I love my school. They're like my little family!"

But Ms. Tavis explains it hasn't all been easy. She says this year has also been about self-discovery.

"I think the hardest part is realizing that I am a 'Type A' teacher, so I need a list, everything planned out, everything in my classroom has to have a space. And realizing that my to-do list is definitely not going to be done and realizing that I need to go home or that's not going to get finished."

And the most important lesson Ms. Tavis teaches isn't one you'll find in a textbook.

"I always remind them we are doing this together. We are both learning."

And good news - Ms. Tavis says this year went so well, she is happy to come back next year and teach once again at Basha!

We thank Ms. Tavis and all of our teachers who we know work so hard for our kids!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Nick Ciletti will talk with more teachers about their experiences and how their plans may have changed for the next school year. Tune in for the next update next Monday.