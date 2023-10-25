Watch Now
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-25 17:59:33-04

TEMPE, AZ — SARRC's Third Annual Yes Day! for Autism takes place this Sunday at Tempe Beach Park. 

ABC15's Nick Ciletti is serving as emcee again this year.

He spoke with SARRC President and CEO Danny Openden about what makes this event so special. 

The event put on by Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center is free to the public.

Everyone is invited to come together to celebrate all that is possible when we come together for people with autism.

The day will include an Autism Resource Fair, kid's zone, live entertainment, a pumpkin patch and much more!

You can register for the event by clicking here.

